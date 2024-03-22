Ira Gluskin Sells 65,841 Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Stock

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) Director Ira Gluskin sold 65,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.05, for a total transaction of C$990,979.48.

Ira Gluskin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Ira Gluskin sold 100,000 shares of Tricon Residential stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.12, for a total value of C$1,512,000.00.

Tricon Residential stock opened at C$15.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.49. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1 year low of C$9.03 and a 1 year high of C$15.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Tricon Residential ( TSE:TCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$308.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$171.82 million. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 3.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.0342936 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$15.15 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares downgraded Tricon Residential from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$15.17 in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

