Insider Selling: Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Director Sells 7,530 Shares of Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Director John Ernest Sicard sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.15, for a total transaction of C$1,108,068.11.

John Ernest Sicard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, John Ernest Sicard sold 7,516 shares of Kinaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.11, for a total transaction of C$1,113,158.68.

TSE KXS opened at C$153.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Kinaxis Inc. has a 1-year low of C$129.13 and a 1-year high of C$191.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$155.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$151.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 327.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.09). Kinaxis had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of C$152.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.811942 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KXS. Eight Capital cut their price target on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$199.44.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

