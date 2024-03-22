Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 107,194 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 107,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $1,807,290.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,910,443 shares in the company, valued at $470,570,068.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 77,855 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,298,621.40.

On Monday, March 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 73,028 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,245,127.40.

On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 36,450 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $622,566.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,946 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $855,574.98.

On Monday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 246,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $4,216,027.20.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 43,233 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $733,231.68.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 91,079 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $1,517,376.14.

On Friday, February 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,699 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $429,173.30.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 35,287 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $585,058.46.

On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 138,735 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.04 per share, with a total value of $2,364,044.40.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ECAT stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $17.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECAT. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 791.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter worth $152,000.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.