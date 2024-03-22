Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Insider Brett Gallagher Sells 1,609,757 Shares

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Free Report) insider Brett Gallagher sold 1,609,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.25 ($0.82), for a total transaction of A$2,005,757.22 ($1,319,577.12).

Service Stream Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11.

Get Service Stream alerts:

Service Stream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This is a boost from Service Stream’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Service Stream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Service Stream

Service Stream Limited designs, constructs, operates and maintains infrastructure networks in Australia. It operates through Telecommunications, Utilities, and Transport segments. The Telecommunications segment provides various operations, maintenance, installation, design, and construction services to owners of fixed-line and wireless telecommunication networks, including customer connections; service and network assurance; site acquisition; and design, construction, engineering, and installation of broadband, wireless, and fixed-line project services, as well as projects for asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Stream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Stream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.