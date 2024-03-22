PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) SVP Connor Thomas L. O Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $2,234,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,958,084.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PBF Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

PBF Energy stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.60. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in PBF Energy by 39.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 473.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PBF shares. Mizuho lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Stories

