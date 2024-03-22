United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 15,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $3,548,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,756.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $236.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.86. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $261.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 187.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.40.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

