Insider Selling: Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Director Sells 55,518 Shares of Stock

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total transaction of C$2,399,837.72.

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$43.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.87 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$40.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.94. Trisura Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$29.05 and a 52 week high of C$44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$754.95 million during the quarter. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 2.7389917 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSU. Cormark raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.63.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

