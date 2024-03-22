Insider Selling: Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Director Sells 55,518 Shares of Stock

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total transaction of C$2,399,837.72.
Trisura Group Stock Performance
Shares of TSU stock opened at C$43.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.87 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$40.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.94. Trisura Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$29.05 and a 52 week high of C$44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67.
Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$754.95 million during the quarter. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 2.7389917 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Trisura Group Company Profile
Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.
