Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stake Boosted by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 190.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $917,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celsius alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Celsius from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of CELH stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 117.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average of $61.50.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Celsius’s revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 127,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $5,484,250.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,576,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,749,825.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,120,568 shares of company stock worth $64,473,782. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.