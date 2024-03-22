RiverPark Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Astronics were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astronics during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Astronics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,384,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,954,000 after acquiring an additional 21,353 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 72,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astronics in the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $18.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. Astronics Co. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $22.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $125,351.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at $228,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $125,351.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $44,533.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,239.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATRO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Astronics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

