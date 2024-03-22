TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Acquired by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 600.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.73. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $99.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.49 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $804,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,893.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $804,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,893.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $1,156,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,690.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,949 shares of company stock worth $7,710,719. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

