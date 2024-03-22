RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 1,343 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

RiverPark Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in CDW by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth $1,559,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $256.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $256.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.53 and a 200-day moving average of $221.17.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDW. Barclays boosted their price target on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.60.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

