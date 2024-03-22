CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) CEO Zachary Bradford Sells 443,000 Shares

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $8,997,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,795,863 shares in the company, valued at $56,783,977.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
CleanSpark Price Performance
CleanSpark stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $23.45.
CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,032,000 after buying an additional 3,235,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,789 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 907.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,516 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,159,000 after buying an additional 1,682,954 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CleanSpark by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,533,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after buying an additional 1,345,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.
