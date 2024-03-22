New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI) Plans GBX 1.70 Dividend

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
New Star Investment Trust Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of LON NSI opened at GBX 114.18 ($1.45) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 116.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 113.75. New Star Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 124 ($1.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £81.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2,283.60 and a beta of 0.30.
New Star Investment Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than New Star Investment Trust
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Bitcoin Sells Off, Bringing New Spot ETFs Along With It
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for New Star Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Star Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.