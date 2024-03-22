Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.99 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Titan Machinery updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.000-3.500 EPS.

Titan Machinery Price Performance

TITN opened at $25.06 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $35.88. The company has a market cap of $572.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 204.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Stories

