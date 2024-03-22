Orgel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 35,402 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,914,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 8.10% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $189,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 116,546.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,680,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 115.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 899,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,843,000 after purchasing an additional 481,776 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,864,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 105.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 84,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 131.2% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 136,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 77,282 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

VIOO stock opened at $100.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $80.90 and a 1-year high of $101.17.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

