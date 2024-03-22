Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.550-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion.

Revvity Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RVTY opened at $105.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. Revvity has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $139.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revvity will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 5.09%.

RVTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered Revvity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised Revvity from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Revvity news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Revvity

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVTY. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $709,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $617,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

