Orgel Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,836,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,553,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $93,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average of $49.71. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

