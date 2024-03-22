Affinity Wealth Management LLC Invests $22.71 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 526,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,713,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF makes up about 4.7% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned 3.95% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,134,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of RSPN opened at $47.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.44. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $35.26 and a 1 year high of $47.58.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.