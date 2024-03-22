Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 290 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,843 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $260.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.14. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $261.34.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.12.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

