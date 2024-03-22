Affinity Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,044 Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,747,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,922,000 after purchasing an additional 367,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Radian Group by 575.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,765,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Radian Group by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,362 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,745,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,562,000 after purchasing an additional 267,774 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Radian Group Stock Up 0.8 %

RDN stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $33.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Radian Group had a net margin of 48.51% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $328.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

