Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $809,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 95.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,955 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 185,422 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $116.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $214.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $117.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

