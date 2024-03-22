Affinity Wealth Management LLC Invests $224,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 553,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,227,000 after purchasing an additional 22,498 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 36,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.06. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

