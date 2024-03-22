Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 32,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 269,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

