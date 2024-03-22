Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Buys 1,927 Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned approximately 0.36% of iShares Core Dividend ETF worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.70. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $292.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

