iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Acquired by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,380 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $9,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $35.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

