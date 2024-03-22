Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New $568,000 Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 488 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 2.6 %

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,277.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.40, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $664.41 and a 12 month high of $1,349.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,265.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,091.58.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $36,081,302.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $36,081,302.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,264 shares of company stock worth $25,826,869. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

