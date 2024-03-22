Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,935,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,704,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,549,000 after purchasing an additional 68,317 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $516,362,000 after purchasing an additional 56,942 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,202,000 after purchasing an additional 197,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DPZ opened at $455.87 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $476.18. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $433.11 and a 200-day moving average of $399.01.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.17%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target (up previously from $470.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.79.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

