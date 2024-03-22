Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total transaction of $984,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,673. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $183.01 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $132.29 and a one year high of $190.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.39.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.