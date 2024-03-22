Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $962,000 Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.6% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 10,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock opened at $116.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.26 and a 12-month high of $117.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.73.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. UBS Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

