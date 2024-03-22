Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of L. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Loews by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Loews by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Loews by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $308,278.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,870 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,021.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $71,344.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $308,278.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685,021.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,563 shares of company stock worth $10,052,551. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Down 0.5 %

L opened at $77.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.94. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $77.89.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

