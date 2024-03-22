Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,516 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,794,000 after purchasing an additional 282,728 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,133,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 660,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,497,000 after buying an additional 20,423 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.97. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $108.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

