Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. AutoNation comprises approximately 1.9% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AutoNation by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,415,000 after acquiring an additional 70,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AutoNation by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $477,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,657.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $477,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,657.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,303,175.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 479,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,711,845. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AutoNation

AutoNation Stock Performance

NYSE AN opened at $165.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.85 and a 12-month high of $182.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.05 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.