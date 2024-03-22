Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 663 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up 1.8% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 295,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 102,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $72.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.74. The company has a market cap of $98.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

