DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 234.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,536,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,267,000 after purchasing an additional 95,396 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,838,000 after acquiring an additional 639,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,808,000 after acquiring an additional 198,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.7 %

DD stock opened at $75.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.00. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 163.44%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.