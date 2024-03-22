Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 10,124 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,000. Lam Research accounts for about 1.9% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research stock opened at $982.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $478.77 and a 52 week high of $1,007.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $886.07 and a 200-day moving average of $752.66.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,895 shares of company stock valued at $15,666,586 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.68.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

