Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $733,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EDEN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the third quarter valued at $608,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF stock opened at €122.34 ($132.98) on Friday. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 1-year low of €54.51 ($59.25) and a 1-year high of €71.11 ($77.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $287.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €117.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €108.72.

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Denmark IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Danish stocks. EDEN was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

