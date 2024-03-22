Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $771,000 in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,585,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,871,000 after buying an additional 2,982,310 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,780,000 after buying an additional 4,160,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,529,000 after buying an additional 189,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,357,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,834,000 after buying an additional 473,265 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after buying an additional 2,802,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $21.02.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

