Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 2,553.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 86,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 5,098.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,007,000 after buying an additional 1,832,385 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 285.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 48,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 36,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 211.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 101,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 69,183 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI France ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI France ETF stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.72. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12 month low of $33.66 and a 12 month high of $41.88.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

