UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) is Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,513 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. UBS Group makes up 2.6% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $10,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,169,000 after acquiring an additional 142,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in UBS Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,975,000 after acquiring an additional 453,906 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in UBS Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Societe Generale raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $18.27 and a 1 year high of $32.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. UBS Group’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.228 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.00%.

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.