14,081 Shares in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Acquired by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,081 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brightcove by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Brightcove by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Brightcove by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 17.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 18.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCOV. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Brightcove from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Brightcove Price Performance

BCOV opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. Brightcove Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $4.73.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.16 million for the quarter. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

