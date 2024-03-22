First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 15th

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Down 2.6 %
FMY opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $12.17.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
