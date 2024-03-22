First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of FAM stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $6.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 428,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

