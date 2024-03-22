First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FAM stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $6.67.
About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
