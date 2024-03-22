17 Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $113.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $114.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.