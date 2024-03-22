Orora Limited (ASX:ORA) Insider Sarah Hofman Purchases 10,000 Shares

Orora Limited (ASX:ORA – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Hofman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.62 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,180.00 ($17,223.68).

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.73.

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. It also provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs, and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

