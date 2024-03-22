Orora Limited (ASX:ORA) Insider Sarah Hofman Purchases 10,000 Shares

Orora Limited (ASX:ORA – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Hofman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.62 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,180.00 ($17,223.68).
Orora Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.73.
Orora Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Orora
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Bitcoin Sells Off, Bringing New Spot ETFs Along With It
- What are earnings reports?
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Orora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.