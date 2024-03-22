First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.152 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FGM opened at $39.61 on Friday. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average is $37.28.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at about $370,000.

About First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

