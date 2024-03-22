Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Rithm Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Rithm Capital has a payout ratio of 55.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rithm Capital to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $11.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Rithm Capital has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $11.31.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $709.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 17.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RITM shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading increased their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the second quarter valued at $103,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

