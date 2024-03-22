1,281 Shares in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Acquired by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Penumbra by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $1,876,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,106,358.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,106,358.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total transaction of $142,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,973,126.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,963 shares of company stock worth $2,222,773. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $227.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $180.93 and a one year high of $348.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $284.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.62 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.36.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

