STP (STPT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $137.49 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. STP has a market capitalization of $137.49 million and approximately $15.60 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0708 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, STP has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006698 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00025721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00015682 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001608 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,496.32 or 0.99963684 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010658 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.84 or 0.00157838 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.07239202 USD and is up 3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $21,112,362.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

