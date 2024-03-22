CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd.

CVB Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years. CVB Financial has a payout ratio of 52.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $17.32 on Friday. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $138.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.88 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 11.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVBF

Insider Buying and Selling at CVB Financial

In related news, CFO E Allen Nicholson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.77 per share, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,038.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 59,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,000,104.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 626,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,509,498.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO E Allen Nicholson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.77 per share, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 92,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,038.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 63,601 shares of company stock worth $1,067,145 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in CVB Financial by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

(Get Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.