17 Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $493,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 17,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 342,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 26,644 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ELS opened at $65.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $74.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.